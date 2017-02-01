Stipends, electronic voting addressed in Senate rules package

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The Senate would limit additional compensation to three stipends, allow roll calls to be conducted with electronic voting, and give more responsibility to its climate change committee under the proposed rules package scheduled for debate on Thursday.

The bundle (S 8) makes 12 changes to the rules governing Senate sessions and procedures, and senators have filed 18 amendments seeking additional changes.

The Senate experimented with electronic voting last summer to speed up the process of overriding Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget vetoes. The proposes rules would allow further experimentation with electronic voting, which the House has used for many years to record its roll call votes.

Under a proposed new rule 26D, the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change would become a required Senate destination for any legislation dealing with climate change, “including but not limited to carbon emissions, greenhouse gas emissions and renewable energies.”

Sen. Marc Pacheco, who has chaired the Senate committee since it was created about a decade ago, said the rules change will allow the committee to ensure that any legislation that could have an effect on climate change is consistent with the requirements of the Global Warming Solutions Act. The GWSA requires Massachusetts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 25 percent below 1990 levels by 2020, and reduce them 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.

“It is extremely important to make sure whatever we’re doing is consistent with our Global Warming Solutions Act and, if we’re making decisions in the future relative to anything to do with greenhouse gas emission policies, that those policies ought to be reviewed before they continue on along the legislative pathway to get them enacted into law,” Pacheco said. “And if they are not consistent, then we will need to see if we can work out ways to make them consistent with the overall statute.”

Pacheco said the committee has always had the authority to request, receive or draft bills, and said the rules change does not expand the scope of the committee’s “general power.” The committee would be sent bills after their first reading in the Senate, which means it could review bills that have already been given approval from a joint committee to ensure they comply with the GWSA requirements.

The composition of the Senate Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets would expand by one member, from six to seven, under the proposed rules. A Senate official said the change is intended to give the committee an odd number of members to avoid tie votes.

On the same day as the Senate could vote to override the governor’s veto of legislative pay raises, the Senate will debate a new rule, 11E, that would restrict senators from receiving more than one stipend for serving as a committee vice chair, and would prohibit senators from receiving compensation for more than three leadership positions.

The proposed rule package also makes other changes to Senate proceedings, like adding conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth and nursing to the list of reasons a senator may be allowed to vote from her or his office, eliminating the use of pairs in Senate votes, easing the requirement that senators stand while speaking by adding the phrase “as able,” requiring a roll call vote to consider several amendments in one vote, and requiring senators to distribute copies of their proposed amendments if requested.

Sen. Mark Montigny, who led the temporary rules committee that presented the proposed rules, did not return calls from the News Service on Tuesday.

Among the proposed changes to be offered by Senate Republicans are rules that would prohibit anything from being considered during informal sessions that had not gone through the public hearing process and that would require all matters taken scheduled for consideration during informal sessions be posted on the Legislature’s website for at least 24 hours.

Such changes appear intended to block the Legislature from engaging in a repeat of the process used to pass a delay in the implementation of the new marijuana law in December, which drew criticism from some corners for the speed and lack of notice given before it was pushed through the House and Senate. On the other hand, few legislators even attend informal sessions, where any legislators has the power to prevent a bill from advancing.

Republican senators also want all committee votes posted online and a deadline of March 31 to notify cities and towns how much local aid they can expect in the coming fiscal year. Some of the rules changes sought by Republicans have been offered before and rejected.

The Senate is also expected to debate the joint rules, which govern Senate-House relations, on Thursday.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stanley Rosenberg announced last year that they had reached an agreement to preserve the existing joint committee structure and avert the type of rules fight between the branches that bogged down the beginning of the last session.

Among the proposed joint rule changes (S 9) is the creation of committees on export development, and marijuana, moving the deadline for joint House-Senate committees to report out legislation up by more than a month to Feb. 1 in the second year of the session, and allowing bills to be reported to the chamber of their origination unless otherwise agreed by the committee that vetted the bills.