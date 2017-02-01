Springfield “most wanted” suspect turned himself in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man, who Springfield police called one of the city’s “most wanted” suspects, has turned himself into police.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News 18-year-old Joseph Velez was wanted for allegedly stealing ATVs and motorcycles from craigslist sellers in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Velez was also a suspect in several car break-ins in the neighborhood.

Delaney said Velez would allegedly ask the sellers if he could take a test ride of the vehicles, but would never return. He said Velez felt pressured to turn himself in after his picture was posted on the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, hung up all over Indian Orchard, and circulated through the media.

Delaney told 22News there have been no reports of car break-ins in Indian Orchard since he’s been in custody at the Hampden County House of Correction.