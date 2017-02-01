SPARK Holyoke held event for local entrepreneurs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local entrepreneurs were given the chance to showcase their business ideas in the City of Holyoke.

SPARK Holyoke hosted their annual Holyoke Soup event Wednesday night, which is an opportunity for students to present their business ideas to the public.

The students participate in a nine week business course where instructors provide resources and technical assistance to them. SPARK Program Manager Tessa Murphy-Romboletti told 22News that the Holyoke Soup event is a great first step towards making their business dreams a reality.

She said, “There’s so many different types of people here. There’s Chamber members here. There’s members of the community. Folks are selling their products, and those are all graduates of our program. It’s really nice to give our graduates an opportunity to showcase themselves.”

Everyone in attendance got the chance to vote for their favorite project. The winner goes home with all the money raised from the event.