Some Ware residents offended by downtown “slum” label

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be beautiful, but downtown Ware was labeled a “slum.”
In December, the Ware Board of Selectman voted to designate the downtown business district and nearby residential streets a slum and blight area. It was done to qualify for $800,000 that could be used for improvements.
Gail Craig opened an upscale restaurant, Hanna Devine’s, in September. She told 22News the “slum” label could hurt her business; “I down’t want people to shy away, but it’s also, from what the town is saying, they need to have it to develop the town.”
According to Ware Real Estate Agent James Lovett, this could impact property values; “Someone comes in here and finds a beautiful home. Well, you’re in a slum zone, so we’re going to adjust it 5%. So you think you should get $300,000 because it’s worth that, but you may only get because $285,000 because they’re thinking of risk. “
Both Lovett and Craig agree the area needs work. They just wish the town chose a better term to describe their downtown.
22News tried to contact Town Manager Stuart Beckley, but we’re still waiting to hear back.