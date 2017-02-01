Soldiers leaving Barnes for year-long deployment Thursday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Army National Guard detachment from Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to leave for their fourth year-long deployment since 9/11 on Thursday.

Twenty-one soldiers from the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 are deploying in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to provide Air Medical Evacuation to military members fighting overseas, according to a release sent to 22News by Barnes Public Affairs.

The detachment has previously deployed to Iraq in 2006 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Kuwait in 2010 and 2016 in support of Operation New Dawn and Operation Spartan Shield.

The soldiers will be leaving from Barnes Thursday morning.