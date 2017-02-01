Snow to continue through morning commute

Two to five inches expected by the end of the storm

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
mass pike palmer snow

(WWLP) – Snow will continue falling early Wednesday morning before fading away as we get closer to sunrise.

The snow will fade from southwest to northeast as the storm gradually lifts away. Drivers should still give them extra time Wednesday morning due to snow covered roads and reduced visibility before the snow wraps up. The snow is light and fluffy and should be easy to brush off your car.

We’re still expecting snowfall totals to range from two to five inches before it’s over. As of 5:00 a.m, MassDOT had more than 1,100 crews on the road working to treat and clear roads.

MassDOT lifted the speed restriction on the Mass Pike just before 5:00 a.m.

