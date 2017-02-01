Snow to continue through morning commute

(WWLP) – Snow will continue falling early Wednesday morning before fading away as we get closer to sunrise.

The snow will fade from southwest to northeast as the storm gradually lifts away. Drivers should still give them extra time Wednesday morning due to snow covered roads and reduced visibility before the snow wraps up. The snow is light and fluffy and should be easy to brush off your car.

We’re still expecting snowfall totals to range from two to five inches before it’s over. As of 5:00 a.m, MassDOT had more than 1,100 crews on the road working to treat and clear roads.

#MAsnow crews total 1,134 clearing, treating state roads for AM commute. Roads wet to snow covered. Use caution, allow extra time. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 1, 2017

MassDOT lifted the speed restriction on the Mass Pike just before 5:00 a.m.

#MAtraffic Update: I-90- New York State Line to I/C 10A Milbury – speed limit restrictions have been lifted. Normal limit in place. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 1, 2017