Sen. Warren: Supreme Court nominee favors firms over workers

Fellow Democrat, Sen. Edward Markey, also opposes Gorsuch's nomination

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is faulting President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, saying he favors the interests of big corporations over workers and consumers.

The Massachusetts Democrat described Gorsuch on the floor of the Senate Wednesday as a “huge gift to the giant corporations and wealthy individuals who have stolen a Supreme Court seat.”

Warren was referring to the refusal of Republicans to allow a hearing last year on Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee to the court after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

Warren and fellow Massachusetts Democrat, Sen. Edward Markey, have said they will oppose Gorsuch’s nomination.

Warren said throughout his career, Gorsuch has regularly sided with employers who deny wages, improperly fired workers, retaliated against whistleblowers and denied retirement benefits to their workers.

