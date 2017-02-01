Schools in Springfield, Lenox, Williamstown receiving national honors

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four western Massachusetts schools are receiving state and national recognition for their high academic achievement.

The “National Blue Ribbon Schools” program recognizes schools whose students are performing at very high levels, or schools that go above and beyond in closing the achievement gap. A total of three schools in Massachusetts are now considered “National Blue Ribbon Schools,” including Morris Elementary School in Lenox.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, education officials, and state lawmakers gathered at the State House Wednesday to honor dozens of school superintendents and teachers. Three other western Massachusetts schools were selected as “Commendation Schools” for showing strong overall progress: the White Street School and STEM Middle Academy in Springfield, and the Williamstown Elementary School.

“Strong achievement is possible in every corner of this state, because every corner of this state is represented in the schools that we are honoring today. From schools on the Cape to schools in the western part of the state,” Chester said.

A total of 51 Massachusetts schools were recognized Wednesday.