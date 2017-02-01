School custodian credited for saving student’s life

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- An East longmeadow mother is forever grateful to a school custodian who saved her 9 year old son’s life. Nancy Moriarty credits Mike Scully’s quick action for saving her son’s life this week.

The Mapleshade elementary school janitor applied the Heimlich maneuver to save 9-year-old Tommy in the school cafeteria Tuesday. Nancy showed her gratitude for saving little Tommy’s life by nominating Scully as a Western Massachusetts Hometown Hero.

She said her son endured a life-threatening ordeal. “when we got to the school he he was still red, his eyes were watering.” She told 22News. “Tommy was still in shock when we got home, I had to tell the story again. I felt it.”

Nancy gave Scully a plant as part of her appreciation for what he had done to save Tommy’s life. 22News discovered this isn’t the first time Mike Scully’s skill with the Heimlich maneuver has saved a life. “My wife and I were eating,” he explained, “she got jammed up with some food and the same thing. She couldn’t speak, time to get to work.”

9-year-old Tommy Moriarty is recovering well, getting over his ordeal of having part of his sandwich lodged in his throat. He said he’s grateful to Mike Scully.