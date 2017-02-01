Reinstated Agawam police officers not back to work Wednesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis is still confident in the recommendation he made to fire three Agawam police officers involved in a use-of-force incident last summer.

On Tuesday, two of the three fired police officers were reinstated by the police department.

Gillis told 22News he stands by his recommendation to fire the three officers, and said its the mayor who actually decides who to fire. Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen declined comment on the reinstatement Grasso and Connor.

The chief said the reinstated officers, Sgt. Anthony Grasso and Officer Edward Connor, are not actually back to work Wednesday. He said the FBI is now involved and that there is another court date later this month.

Grasso, Connor, and Officer John Moccio were all fired following an incident that happened at the police station after they arrested David Desjardins for allegedly being drunk and unruly at Six Flags. A video of the incident was released early January, to which the attorney representing the officers said showed justified use-of-force.

The three officers appealed their termination in October.

