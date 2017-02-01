Reign – Two Queens Trailer

(CW) – Mary vows to avenge Lola’s death on the season premiere episode of Reign.

Queen Mary (Adelaide Kane), unsure who to trust, tests her brother James (Dan Jeannotte) to ensure his loyalty after hearing of his meeting with John Knox (Jonathan Goad). Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) agrees to help Lord Darnley (Will Kemp), in an attempt to sabotage the powerful suitor’s relationship with Mary.

Megan Follows, Ben Geurens, Celina Sinden, Craig Parker, Spencer MacPherson and Rose Williams star. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Wendy Riss and Drew Lindo (#401). The episode airs on February 10th.

This is the finale season of Reign on The CW!

