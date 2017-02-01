Recent colder temperatures are causing ice to form

The ice is thickening up at the Oxbow in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice is never considered 100 percent safe and with the mild temperatures we’ve had most of this winter there hasn’t been a lot of ice on area lakes and ponds.

This is what Lake Metacomet in Belchertown looked like last week. The lack of ice on the lake caused their annual fishing derby to be postponed until February 12th.

After some very mild temperatures this winter we’re finally getting some colder weather along with some snow just in time for the first day of February.

While the ice is still pretty thin on many area lakes and ponds it’s been thickening up at the Oxbow in Northampton.

Glen Gregoire, an ice fisherman from South Hadley has been venturing out on the ice.

“Right now it’s good but as far as the past two weeks it’s been a little touchy so everyone’s a little leery about going on the ice I think, but just be cautious,” said Glen Gregoire.

Before you go out on the ice it’s important to know just how thick it is.

For ice to be considered safe to walk on it needs to be more than 2 inches thick. It needs to be at least 4 inches thick for ice fishing, 5 inches for snowmobiling and 8 to 12 inches to support a car.

Right now for the ice to thicken up we want to have temperatures down around freezing during the day and in the teens and single digits at night.

