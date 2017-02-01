Rally held on Boston Common for “Safe Communities Act”

Proposed bill would limit state and local police from enforcing federal immigration law

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
immigrant-rally

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered in Boston Common on Wednesday to rally for the rights of immigrants. State lawmakers joined the demonstrators to rally near the State House.

Wednesday’s immigration rally comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travelers and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries. White House officials said the order is necessary to protect national security.

Demonstrators, including those in the immigrant community, said they feel targeted. They’re asking state lawmakers to support the so-called “Safe Communities Act” that would make Massachusetts a sanctuary state. The bill would limit local and state police from enforcing federal immigration laws.

“Our values aren’t dictated by any one individual in office,” Shannon Al-Wakeel of the Muslim Justice League told 22News, “They’re shaped by what we commit to in society and if we defy injustice and we stand together, we can protect one another’s rights.”

Immigration is a heated issue on Capitol Hill. It is still unclear if Beacon Hill lawmakers take up any of these immigration proposals as the session continues.

Demonstrators rally in support of “Safe Communities Act”

