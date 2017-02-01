Python gets stuck in owner’s earlobe hole

(CNN) – If you think snakes on a plane are bad, imagine a snake in your earlobe hole.

Portland, Oregon resident Ashley Glawe said she and her pet ball python named Bart are inseparable, but when she put him around her shoulders the other day, they suddenly got a little too inseparable; “What felt like he struck at my ear, I like froze instantly. I didn’t move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head.”

Talk about an earful; Bart didn’t attack, the pythons just likes hiding in holes. Ashley grabbed some cooking oil; “I tried to get him out myself. And I knew I wasn’t going to be able to without hurting him by pulling him back against his scales.”

Ball pythons, by the way, aren’t poisonous. They constrict their prey.

First, the fire department came but had no luck removing the snake. Then, Ashley had someone drive her to the hospital emergency room. Bet no one asked Bart the snake if he had insurance. Instead, they numbed Ashley’s ear and applied lube. “Put like string or something like that in between my ear and the snake and like stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through and all was well.”

Her ear was irritated and bruised, but Bart was fine, “He acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill.”