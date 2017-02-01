Problem Property Group making a difference in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past year, the city of Holyoke has been making an extra push to deal with unsafe, abandoned, and blighted properties, and Mayor Alex Morse says their efforts have been working. A year ago, the Holyoke Problem Property Group was formed, so that representatives from several agencies could deal with individual properties of concern, all at the same time.

The group consists of representatives from the mayor’s office, Fire Department, Department of Public Works, Building Department, and other city agencies. They meet once a month to talk about issues related to real estate in the city. Previously, properties of concern were dealt with by specific departments at different times.

Since the group was formed, the city has filed 48 cases in housing court. The mayor’s office says that many of these cases have resulted in appointed receivers and rehabilitation plans. Meanwhile, funding from Community Development Block Grants has allowed for the hiring of two new inspectors, who since June have conducted an additional 361 inspections in the city, resulting in 50 sanitary violations being found.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Alex Morse said that the Problem Property Group is making a difference for city residents.

“This is a major step in transforming our City,” Morse said. “All of the efforts by the Problem Property Group to hold property owners accountable will have a tremendous ripple effect. When we have safe and stable properties, we will attract more residents and businesses.”