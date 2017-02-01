Patriots cheerleader studies gene editing at Harvard and MIT

(CNN) – By day Theresa Oei sports a lab coat as she studies gene editing as a research associate at The Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard, in Cambridge.

On nights and weekends, she swaps out the coat for workout gear to practice getting fans fired up as a rookie cheerleader for the New England Patriots.

Theresa Oei said, “Whenever they all walk on the field it’s so exciting and the crowd loves it.”

Theresa is breaking the mold so to speak when it comes to what you’d think a scientist or even a cheerleader is like? She enjoys people’s reactions to her vastly different lines of work.

Theresa continued on, “I think they are surprised most of the time.”

Being on the field is her fun, but being in the lab is her life adding, “A lot of science is asking the questions why, why does it work like this and then of course solving problems.”

The Yale graduates team at the institute, researches gene editing to better understand genetic diseases like cancer, with the hopes of someday being able to manipulate DNA as a type of treatment.

Theresa says it’s a privilege to share her love of science with young people she meets at school events on behalf of the Patriots.

Theresa said, “Leaving the path to science open is really important and showing that it can be a lot of fun.”

Oei, isn’t done following her dream, she in the process of applying to graduate school to get her PhD.