Ludlow Police warn of space heater fires

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Fire Department is still warning people about some of the dangers of space heaters. The they’re warning residents to make sure your space heater has an automatic shut off.

The Ludlow Fire Department’s Captain Ryan Pease told 22News that the newer space heaters have potentially lifesaving features. “A lot of the new ones come with tip over switches,” he explained. “So if they do tip over they will shut off and when the device gets too warm they shut off.”

Possibly because of the new safety devices, space heater fires are in decline. Captain Pease said, during 2016 there were no space heater related fires in Ludlow

The National Fire Prevention Association says space heaters accounted for 40 percent of home heating fires and 84 percent of home heating fire deaths.

The U.S. Fire Administration says home heating fires caused an annual average of approximately 155 deaths, 625 injuries, and $351 million in property loss.

They also say that heating was the second leading cause of home fires after cooking.

The U.S. Fire Administration also says 29 percent of home heating fires including a space heater or a fire place happened because the heat source as too close to things that can burn.

