Local florist shops stocking up on flowers for Valentine’s Day

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to the one you love, and a bouquet of flowers is a traditional gift.

“It’s nice just to feel recognized something special about you on that day that’s recognized by someone else,” said Julie Carew of Greenfield.

“It makes them upbeat and happy and the guys usually get what they want if they’re happy and nicer to their wives or girlfriends,” said Nancy Maynard of Greenfield.

Most men know not to come empty-handed on Valentine’s Day. “I wouldn’t forget,” said Toby Rice of Greenfield. “No way I would do that, I would circle it on the calendar to make it a priority to get those gifts.”

While there are many places you can buy those flowers for Valentine’s Day, local florists say it’s the quality of their flowers which makes them stand out from the rest.

“We are providing people with access to premium product that they can’t get at the regular florists they find in say a grocery store,” said Heather Reloj, Owner of Sigda Flowers and Gifts in Greenfield.

Reloj told 22News many of their flowers and roses are imported from outside the country, some originate in South America.

He said Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are their busiest times of the year. Right now, they’re working overtime to fill all their orders.