Local colleges begin celebration of Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – February 1st marked the beginning of Black History Month, both here in western Massachusetts and across the country. The occasion was honored on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College with the raising of the African American Heritage Flag.

17 percent of the school’s enrolled students are African-American. Student Marquez Parms told 22News that he’s anxious to attend the many programs throughout Black History Month. He said, “Things that allow African Americans to get more in touch with what we’ve lost is beautiful. African Americans do need to come together more.”

During previous black history month observances, students have heard from noted African Americans such as Springfield native Roderick Ireland, the retired chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. Justice Ireland was recognized recently with the Hampden County Hall of Justice being re-named in his honor.

Vonetta Lightfoot, STCC’s multicultural operations manager, said, “The goal is inspiration. What we want to do is make sure they’re inspired to do whatever they want to do.”

Students will be encouraged to absorb the full scope of black history month through the school’s month-long programs stressing racial pride and accomplishment.