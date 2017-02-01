Light snow impacts Wednesday morning commuters

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t a lot of snow but western Massachusetts residents did see some snowfall this morning. 22News is working for you with how the morning commute was for some people.

It seems western Massachusetts has gotten used to quick and minor snow storms that seem to arrive during the worst part of the day, the morning and evening commute. Usually commuters are slowed down by the smaller accumulation of snow we have gotten this winter season.

Chris Ware, from Northampton, told 22News, “It wasn’t bad it was a little slow but I grew up in New England so as long as your taking it slow you should be fine.”

Snowfall totals this morning ranged from 3 inches in Westfield to around 4.5 inches in Huntington.

Besides the usual scraping, shoveling, and snow-blowing, this morning didn’t bring too much of an issue for morning commuters. Bob Nuttelman, from Northampton, told 22News, “It was uneventful, slow but fine.”

The good news from this particular snowstorm was that it was the light and powdery snow, so it was easy to clean your car off.

January is usually a month western Massachusetts sees the most snowfall in the year, averaging close to 14 inches. However this January we have gotten around 7 inches of snow altogether.

For snow lovers its been a tough month, especially for those who enjoy winter sports like skiing. The mild air for January has also been tough for snow that has fallen to last long on the ground.