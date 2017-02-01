La Dermique: Fractora

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Tighten, tone and rejuvenate your skin with a unique, effective procedure. La Dermique Patient Consultant Kelly-Ivy Subocz explained Fractora, otherwise known as the “nonsurgical facelift”.

La Dermique
1154 Springfield Street
Feeding Hills

To learn more call (413) 786 – DERM (3376) or visit LaDermique.com.

About La Dermique:

We are a facial rejuvenation and body contouring office devoted to rejuvenating and enhancing your natural beauty using state-of-the-art procedures that will result in beautiful, natural results that make you look better and feel more confident about your appearance!

A standard of excellence in personalized care enables us to provide the quality cosmetic enhancement services that our patients deserve. We provide comprehensive treatment planning with a unique platform for this industry, every patient receives a complimentary consultation to determine what procedures and home care that will be exactly right for you and we follow strict standards that ensure your procedure will go smoothly and provide the results you desire.

