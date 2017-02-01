Iraqis who risked lives for U.S. can’t go home

(CNN) – There are Iraqi citizens who have stood alongside the Americans as interpreters, informants and in other capacities. Sometimes at great personal risk, and some who hoped one day to move to the U.S. are seeing those hopes dashed, at least for now.

Bags packed, U.S. visas in passports, Omar and his family are ready to go, but they’re not going anywhere following president Trump’s temporary travel ban, which includes Iraq.

Omar say, “It was a strong shock,” he says, “We received visas after waiting three years, then this order comes.”

The Iraqi branch of al-Qaida planted a bomb in his car in 2009. It blew both his legs off and mangled his left hand.

They targeted him because he provided the U.S. Marines and Iraqi police with intelligence on the terrorists in his hometown of Falloujah.

Omar says, “They were planting bombs,” he recalls, “aimed at innocent people, the Americans, the Iraqi army, the police.”

Omar, his wife and four children received visas under a special program for Iraqis who worked for or helped the Americas.

In letters of recommendation, marine officers praised his sacrifice and unyielding courage, commendable traits, which have now left him and his family in danger.

Omar says “I have no future in Iraq, and my children have no future,” he says, “If they go back to Fallouja, they’ll be under threat. People will say your father is Omar, and kill them.”

Ben Wedeman, says “Your kids are still too young to go to school, right?”

Van was a translator for the U.S. Army. That’s the nickname American soldiers gave him, not his real name.

He doesn’t want to show his face for fear of retribution from Iraqi extremists, for now also out of fear it will jeopardize an American visa application he submitted seven years ago.

He has a simple message for president trump.

Van notes, “He should go and ask the soldiers, is that the right way to do it? Is that the right thing, to leave somebody behind? No.”

Van received a letter containing a bullet and a threat a few years ago: stop working with the Americans, or else.

He’s moved his family three times and keeps a low profile.

Van says, “I, I want to stop looking behind when i walk down the street. That’s all I want.”

He wonders if he’ll have to keep looking behind for the rest of his life.