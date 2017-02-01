How the Maracanã became a ghost town

(CNN) – It is one of the most famous stadiums in the world and was a showpiece venue for the Rio Olympics, but six months on from the summer games the iconic Maracanã looks more ghostly than glitzy. Its power cut because of unpaid bills and it’s a stadium lying in ruins.

A familiar fixture on Rio de Janeiro’s skyline, steeped in football history. Now, Maracanã Stadium’s field turned brown with neglect. Windows have been smashed, televisions stolen. The stands faded, with random holes where there should be seats.

Some seats were taken out and put back in the wrong place, but even more staggering about 7,000 seats were literally torn out and they weren’t put back. You can’t really sell tickets here. When it was inaugurated in 1950, Maracanã was the biggest stadium in the world.

The stage of Brazil’s embarrassing loss to Uruguay in the world cup back then and of Pele’s 1,000th goal, Maracanã became a national landmark. It was virtually rebuilt for the 2014 world cup, a renovation that cost more than $500 million and provided a colorful backdrop to the competitions.

More renovations made for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 summer games. Six months later, that excitement a distant memory. The company that manages Maracanã says Olympic organizers left the stadium in a state of extreme disrepair.

Daelcio de Freitas, spokesman for Maracanã Stadium said, “After all the investments, it’s such a pity that this newly refurbished stadium wasn’t being maintained.”

They walk us through the stadium to see the damage first hand. We now know at least where some of those seats ended up but the Rio 2016 organizing committee insists they offered to pay $130,000 for repairs when the handed the stadium back to the state of Rio de Janeiro – itself completely broke.

Whoever is to blame, the sorry state of affairs raises questions about what kind of legacy the Olympic Games have left for Brazil.

