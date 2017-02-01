Holyoke proposes new high school programs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of students, staff and community members took months to draft a plan for Holyoke’s high schools. They want more kids to graduate, and help them prepare for either college or a career.

Emily Rodriguez, a freshman at Holyoke High School, said, “Students would need more help thinking about the future, especially as a freshman, because we’re just thinking this is our first year; we need to make ourselves in this school, we aren’t really thinking about how fast it’s going to go.”

The proposal suggests creating four theme-based academies at Holyoke High School and Dean Technical High School. Tenth through twelfth graders would explore courses offered before selecting one academy based on their interests.

Victoria Rivera, who graduated from Dean Tech, said, “I feel like less kids would drop out honestly, because then it’s not all school, and like I said not everyone is a test taker.”

Under the proposal, each pathway would provide opportunities to earn college credit, work readiness certificates, and professional certifications.

Tracy Torrez’s kids graduated from both Dean Tech and Holyoke High. She recommends a “hands on” approach; “My older daughter graduated from Dean Tech and she was a mechanic, and she was hands on; so I think if they have more programs like that in school, you’re going to see the kids are really going to excel, and they’re going to be really focused on their future and their dreams and they’re going to do it.”

The plan also proposes more alternative options for students struggling to graduate. The proposal is available online and the district is accepting feedback through Friday, which you can send to info@hps.holyoke.ma.us.