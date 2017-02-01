Heating oil company inspections designed to help consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is doing inspections on home heating oil deliveries this winter, to make sure that customers get what they pay for.

The Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation’s Division of Standards is conducting these winter inspections for accuracy in home heating oil delivery and pricing. Compliance officers will check every home heating oil delivery truck in the Commonwealth, to make sure that they are perfectly certified and sealed.

They also examine delivery tickets, to make sure they are accurate, and ensure the gallons printed matches what is being put into your tank.

“It’s extremely important to know that you are getting what you paid for, and we make sure that that happens for everybody in the Commonwealth,” said Frank Connors, a compliance officer with the Massachusetts Division of Standards.

With oil prices averaging around $2.58 per gallon, the state wants consumers to know what they are paying for. The state suggests saving all fuel delivery slips, and comparing the delivery ticket to the amount of gallons ordered. If you doubt what you are receiving, you can call your local division of standards or consumer affairs office.