Fire caused water damage at Valley Mill Wire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters helped to put out a fire at Valley Mill Wire early Wednesday morning.

Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Cerruti told 22News the fire alarm in the building located at 650 Beaulieu Street went off around 4:12 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the buildings fire sprinkler system was activated. Crews forced their way into the building and found a small fire, which was kept under control by the buildings sprinkler system, said Cerruti.

Fire crews stretched a hose line to extinguish the remaining fire.

Cerruti said the cause of the fire was determined to be combustibles placed close to a heater.

There was no fire damaged to the building, but there was some water damage, said Cerruti.

There were no injuries, as well.