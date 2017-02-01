Feds allow Pilgrim nuclear plant to remain open

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Federal regulators who found 10 safety issues at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth say the state’s only nuclear plant will be allowed to stay open under intense scrutiny.

Members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission told more than 200 people at a public meeting Tuesday that despite the safety issues, they are confident plant staff can handle an emergency and the plant will be allowed to refuel as scheduled this year.

The meeting was held after an internal NRC memo was released that said Pilgrim staff was “overwhelmed.”

Many of the people who attended the meeting want the plant, one of the worst performing nuclear power stations in the country, shut down early.

Entergy Corp., which owns the plant, says it will close the station for good in 2019.