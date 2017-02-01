District attorney cracking down on insurance fraud

Office awarded $25,000 to identify and prosecute fraud

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has been awarded $25,000 to identify and prosecute car insurance fraud.

Attorney Steve Gagne of the Northwestern District Attorney’s office says about 90% of insurance fraud claims Hampshire and Franklin county sees deal with car insurance. In one common type of fraud, drivers have lied about being hit when they’ve hit something instead.

Insurance fraud is a felony, and Gagne says isn’t something worth trying to get away with.

The state’s insurance fraud bureau has been able to reduce the number of fraudulent claims paid over the last 13 years by more than $1 billion. That is not just good news for the insurance companies, but also for consumers, as this has helped reduce insurance premiums for drivers by about $162 per car.

