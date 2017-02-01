Clinton will return to Wellesley to give commencement speech

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton has been chosen to give the 2017 commencement speech at her alma mater, Wellesley College.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to address the graduating class on May 26. The private, all-women’s college announced the decision Wednesday.

Wellesley President Paula Johnson says Clinton “changed the face of American politics” and inspires women of all ages to defy expectations and reject stereotypes.

The senior class at Wellesley helps pick the commencement speaker.

Class co-president Amal Cheema said Clinton is “is the best person to represent who we have become at Wellesley and who we strive to be in the world.”

Clinton graduated from Wellesley in 1969 and was the liberal-arts school’s first student commencement speaker. She later gave the commencement address in 1992 as the country’s first lady.