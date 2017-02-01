Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou looking for new location

The owner would like to go from 40 to 90 seats

By Published: Updated:
big-mamou

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou could be making a move.

The owner, Wayne Hooker, told 22News, after nearly 22 years in his Liberty Street location, he’s been exploring options for moving the Cajun restaurant to the new “dining district” in Springfield.

The city has made efforts to bring more restaurants to the downtown Springfield business district, and Hooker said with the help of the Mayor’s office and MassDevelopment, he’s been considering larger restaurant locations in the Worthington Street area.

“I’m now at 40 seats, if I go to 90, that’s all I want,” said Hooker. “I like to keep it manageable, keep it personal, be myself.”

Hooker said he has no specific timeline for making the move. He said the restaurant is already doing well, but a change of location could make business even better.

