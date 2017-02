HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire on Interstate 91 southbound in Holyoke led to delays in the early part of the evening commute Wednesday.

Southbound traffic was backed up for miles through Holyoke into Easthampton as the fire was put out and the charred vehicle was towed away on a flatbed truck.

Traffic is now moving normally through the area.

