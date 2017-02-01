Berkeley students protest against Milo Yiannopoulos

(AP) – A group of protesters is throwing smoke bombs and flares to UC Berkeley’s student union building where polarizing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos is scheduled to speak Wednesday evening.

Some of the protesters are pulling away metal barricades as police in riot gear guard the building.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read “Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” had been protesting for hours before the event.

A small group dressed in black and some in hooded sweatshirts showed up and began throwing flares and other objects at the building.

The 32-year-old right wing provocateur is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.

His visit to Berkeley is sponsored by the campus Republican club.

