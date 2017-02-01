CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for an appetizer to bring to your big game festivities on Sunday, look no further! Blogger Dan Whalen from The Food In My Beard showed us how simple it is to make beer meatloaf sliders.

BEER MEATLOAF SLIDERS

MEATLOAF

1 pound 80% lean ground beef

1 pound Ground Pork

1.5 cups Breadcrumbs

1 cup Beer

1 small Onion minced

3 Celery Stalks minced

3 cloves Garlic minced

1 Egg

1/2 cup Chopped Parsley

Salt and Pepper

GLAZE

1 cup Ketchup

1/4 cup Cider Vinegar

1/2 cup Beer

SANDWICH

1 small Red Onion thinly sliced

1/4 cup Flour

1/2 cup Mayo

4 rounds naan bread

Dill Pickles

INSTRUCTIONS

MEATLOAF

Preheat oven to 400 Mix all the meatloaf ingredients in a large bowl. Form 2 thin meatloaves on a baking sheet. Bake at 400 for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the glaze ingredients and simmer to thicken. Pull the meatloaf from the oven and brush glaze onto the top. Return to the oven for 15 minutes. Repeat, adding more glaze and cooking another 15 minutes to an hour total of cooking time. Remove from the oven and remove the glaze from heat. It should be about the thickness of ketchup again.

ONIONS AND SANDWICHES

Toss the flour with the onions so they are lightly coated. Heat a thin layer of oil in a frying pan and fry the onions in batches to brown, tossing them in the pan as you cook them so they evenly brown. Remove from heat and try on a paper towel. Mix the remaining glaze with the mayo. Slice the meatloaf and also slice the naan so it is a similar size. Build your sandwiches with the bottom layer of bread, then a slice of meatloaf, then some of the mayo, then a pickle, a few onions, and the top bread. Use toothpicks to hold the sandwiches together. Place on a platter or cutting board and serve!