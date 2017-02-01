At least 1 western Mass. resident joins lawsuit against President Trump

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One western Massachusetts resident has joined a lawsuit claiming harm from President Donald Trump’s travel ban. This lawsuit was filed the day after the President signed the executive order.

It’s been 5 days since President Trump imposed a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven mostly-Muslim countries, saying it could help protect the United States from terrorism. Trump’s executive order blocked citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. All other refugees must wait 120 days before coming to the U.S.

22News spoke with ACLU Attorney Bill Newman, who explained to us how this travel ban is now affecting local residents. Newman explained that when the Massachusetts ACLU filed a federal lawsuit Saturday on behalf of 7 people claiming they suffer because of the order, at least one person is from western Massachusetts.

“We are a country that welcomes all people,” said Newman. “Now Trump comes and slams the door, and takes a sledge hammer to the Statue of Liberty, and says ‘No we’re not.'”

Newman said the Massachusetts lawsuit is one of four across the country. He’s also involved in a UMass Amherst’s case where the travel ban is keeping three students from coming back to campus. Newman predicts more similar cases will follow.

Christians from the affected Muslim countries are given priority to enter the U.S. during the ban.

The next hearing on this lawsuit will take place on Friday in Boston.

