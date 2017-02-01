Amherst teacher petitions for 3rd school merger vote

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a long list of problems at Wildwood Elementary School and Fort River Elementary School in Amherst. There’s mold, leaking ceilings, and ancient heating systems. The schools also doesn’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The kids are hurting, they need help; they need a new school, this isn’t working,” said Kevin Collins, an Amherst music teacher and Town Meeting member. “We need a new school, we’ve known this for a long time.”

Back in November, Amherst residents voted to raise their property taxes in order to build a new school, and combine Wildwood and Fort River, but it’s already failed a necessary Town Meeting vote twice.

Collins said, “I know they love our school, we all love our school, but it’s been 50 years and it’s time to move on.”

The project would cost $67-million, but the state offered to cover about half the cost. Collins said by not taking advantage of the state’s offer now, it could end up costing more in the long run.

“Anything else that we build is going to cost a minimum of $12-million to $40-million more,” said Collins. “We only have 40 days from the time the town received the letter, so there is time for one more vote.”

Collins has started a petition for a third Town Meeting vote. He needs 200 signatures.

According to a letter from the state, if the proposal doesn’t pass by March 31st, the state’s offer to pay for half is off the table.

