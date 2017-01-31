Who will be Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court?

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump will announce his pick to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court Tuesday night.

University of Massachusetts Director of Legal Studies Paul Collins told 22News that Trump has narrowed his list down to three people: Neil Gorsuch, William Pryor, and Thomas Hardiman. All three are white, middle-aged federal appeals court judges who are likely to cast conservative votes on the court.

Gorsuch is considered to be the most likely candidate to be chosen, having worked in the Department of Justice before becoming a federal appeals judge.

Pryor has filed a legal brief arguing that it is okay to criminalize homosexual activity.

Hardiman has little governmental experience, making him a Washington outsider, just like Trump himself.

Collins explained some of the issues this justice might be considering if confirmed to the court: “Religious freedom, particularly in light of policies that protect LGBT Americans. I also think we are going to see a lot of litigation involving the expansiveness of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” Collins said/

It will take about one to two months before a nominee is accepted or rejected by the U.S. Senate. President Trump will announce his nomination at 8:00 Tuesday night.