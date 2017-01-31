Weather Alert Day: Snow arriving this afternoon into tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day, as accumulating snow is on its way and could have an impact on the afternoon drive, evening commute, and any travel tonight.

While it’s not a massive winter storm, the snow will likely pick up quickly Tuesday afternoon and accumulate early on as temperatures will only be in the 20s. The timing of this storm has shifted to start earlier than our original thinking Monday.

Timing:

Snow Arrives: Near midday-3pm from southwest to northeast. Northern areas see the latest arrival of snow.

Heaviest snow: 3pm-9pm

Snow Showers: 9pm Tuesday-6am Wednesday

Accumulations:

2-4″ of light and fluffy snow for most of us

3-5″ in the hills west of the Connecticut River

3-5″ in eastern Hampden and eastern Hampshire Counties

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

Fluffy/lightweight snow

Easier to snow to shovel, but accumulates quickly

Impact:

Regardless of snow amount, accumulating snow could make travel difficult later Tuesday afternoon and night.

Give yourself some extra time to get around during the second half of the day.