UberX, Lyft to start picking up passengers at Boston airport

Both companies were already able to bring passengers to Logan

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Travelers will soon have more ways to catch a ride from Logan International Airport.

The Boston Globe reports that Uber has reached a deal with the Massachusetts Port Authority to allow its low-cost UberX service to pick up customers at the airport starting Wednesday.

Passengers were already able to hail rides through Uber’s app, but only from licensed chauffeur drivers. That excluded the majority of Uber drivers, who offer rides in their personal vehicles.

Uber’s biggest rival, Lyft, reached an agreement with Massport two weeks ago to pick up passengers at the airport. That service will also begin Wednesday.

Both companies were already able to bring passengers to Logan. But Boston had been one of the last large airports in the country to not allow such services to pick up passengers.

