Trump immigration ban sparks chaos, confusion

(CNN) – Tuesday’s White House press briefing got a little heated, over President Trump’s recent travel ban. However, at least one White House representative says, it’s not a ban.

The White House is still trying to clean up the mess, and clear up confusion across the government from its executive order on immigration. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly coming out Tuesday in hopes of restoring order. “This is not, this is not I repeat a ban on Muslims.”

Four days after President Trump signed an order closing the nation’s borders to refugees and others from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the controversy threatened to escalate into a crisis. The President fired acting attorney general Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, after she stood in defiance of Trump’s travel ban.

The White House said she ‘betrayed the department of justice’ and swore in a new acting attorney general. As democrats protested the substance of the order, republicans were furious for not being consulted.

Paul Ryan said, “Regrettably the rollout was confusing but on a go-forward base, I’m confident Secretary Kelly will make sure this is done correctly and that we’ll make sure we get this program up and run with the vetting standards we all want to see.”

Secretary Kelly, who must implement the action at the department of homeland security, did not directly say how much he knew about the order before it was signed. “I did know it was under development. I had an opportunity to look at least two, as I recollect, drafts as it got closer to Friday.”

However, across many agencies, the order came as a surprise and chaos ensued in those early hours, at airports and on airplanes.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer argued today the order could not be called a ban. “It is not a ban it’s extreme vetting.”

Yet a ban is precisely how the President described it on Saturday. “We’re going to have a very, very strict ban and we’re going to have extreme vetting which we should have had in this country for many years.”

Pressed whether it was or was not a ban, Spicer blasted the media Tuesday. “I’m not confused. I think that the words that are being used to describe it are derived from what the media is calling this. He has been very clear that it is extreme vetting.”

On Capitol Hill, democrats are seizing on the confusion, holding up confirmation of some nominees to the President’s cabinet.

Chuck Schumer said, “The level of incompetence of this administration, already only 10 days into the presidency is staggering.”