Travel restrictions affecting local immigrants

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls resident Vida Tayebati emigrated to the U.S. from Iran. She works in a Greenfield theatrical group. The immigration ban is preventing her from seeing her family.

“One of the strongest points about America is diversity and this open arms of people from different nationalities.” she told 22News. “And now they put this which is really shocking, and depressing and heart-breaking.”

President Trump’s executive order has banned more than 218 million people of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. It also keeps refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days. Tayebati told 22News her parents received visas two weeks ago to come visit her. She said their visa will have expired by the time the ban is lifted.

The countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Libya , Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Iran.