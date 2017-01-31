Tips for driving in the snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving in the snow can be tricky. 22News is working for you with what steps to take if you get in a car crash.

One thing to take into consideration is that when the snow is coming down at a steady pace it can reduce visibility, so leave enough space between you and the car in front of you

Some people lose control of their cars, leading to spin-outs and crashes. Hitting your brakes can play a role in how you control your vehicle.

Ed Mal, Owner of Mal Brothers Autobody in Chicopee, told 22News, “You might be in control of the car, but if the other car loses control, you need to know what to do. Worst thing to do is to lock up the brakes, doesn’t matter if its 2 wheel drive, 4 wheel drive, they are all going to skid.”

If you hit your brakes and they lock up on you, you can actually gain speed, which can cause a crash.

22News is working for you with some simple reminders about what to do if you crash:

After making sure everyone is safe, call the police to let them know about the accident.

While you’re waiting for police to get there, gather your information that will need to be exchanged.

Officer Mike Wilk, from the Chiccope Police Department, told 22News exactly what you should be gathering: “Driver’s name, address, phone number, insurance company, license plate number, registered owner if its different than the driver, you’ll need it for your insurance company.”

You can also use your cell phone to take pictures of the car and the license plate.