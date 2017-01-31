Springfield Police: Suspect caused ‘malicious damage’ to vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Major Crime Unit needs the public’s help in identifying the owner or driver of a white pick-up truck, who allegedly damaged another vehicle.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, on January 25th at 6:00 p.m., the truck shown in the photos allegedly pulled into the YMCA at 27 Chestnut Street and parked next to a red 2015 Jeep Sahara. Then, the driver got out of the truck and allegedly caused “considerable malicious damage” to the Jeep.

No one was in the Jeep during the alleged attack. Delaney said the suspect drove away in the truck, heading down Chestnut Street. The truck was described as a 2014-2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE Model, and could possibly have a custom Denali grill cover.

If you have any information on the pick-up truck or the suspect, you’re asked to call Detective Darrin Edwards of the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.