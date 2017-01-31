Southwick police: Telephone schemers posing as Eversource workers

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police are warning residents not to fall for a phone scheme where a caller falsely claims to be an employee of Eversource Energy.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that they received numerous reports of the scheme on Monday, with elderly people being particularly targeted. In it, the caller claims that they are from Eversource, and that you owe the company money immediately, and if you do not pay, your service will be cut off. Police say that some of the calls have been coming from the number (855) 223-2165. When you call the number back, you receive a message that sounds “very convincing,” but police say it’s not really the utility company.

Eversource has warned of similar schemes in the past. If you really do owe money, the company notifies you through the mail. They also will never require that you pay them with prepaid debit cards (as schemers often demand).

If you receive a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be from a utility company, you are urged to call the police.