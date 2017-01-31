“Sexual Health Lobby Day” held at State House

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published:
courtesy: mgnonline.com
courtesy: mgnonline.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Supporters of Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health care agencies gathered at the State House Tuesday morning, to take part in Sexual Health Lobby Day. The event is designed to encourage lawmakers to approve more funding for contraceptive services, STD and HIV/AIDS prevention, and teen pregnancy prevention, as well as sexual education.

Attorney General Maura Healey was among the speakers at Tuesday morning’s event, in which more than 40 organizations- ranging from NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts and the ACLU to the Massachusetts Public Health Association- participated.

22News State House Reporter Tiffany Chan was at Tuesday morning’s event, and will give you a closer look at these advocates’ goals tonight on 22News at 5:30.

