Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Lord Jeffrey Inn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Lord Jeffery Inn is hosting a four course date night Pre-fixe menu on Valentine’s Day. Chef Kevin Doubleday showed us one of the featured dishes, Partridge with wild rice pilaf, roasted brussel sprouts, apricots and garlic.
The Lord Jeffery Inn
30 Boltwood Ave. Amherst MA 01002
(413) 835-2011
INGREDIENTS:
- Half partridge/deboned
- 2 cups wild rice blend
- 3 1/2 cups water or stock
- brussel sprouts cleaned and halved
- 2 oz butter
- 4 oz dried apricots
DIRECTIONS:
- Sear partridge in moderately hot pan and put in 350 F oven for 10-12 min.
- Toast wild rice in sauce pot with canola oil until every grain in coated and hot, add liquid and simmer while covered for 20 minutes.
- Roast brussel sprouts in melted butter until tender.
Promotional Consideration Provided By: The Lord Jeffrey Inn.