Police searching for missing Chicopee man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police need the public’s help in finding a local man, who has been missing for more than three weeks.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, 28-year-old Michael Corbett was last seen by friends in the New Ludlow Road area on January 8th, around 12:00 p.m. He has not spoken with any friends or family since then, and they are concerned.

Corbett was last seen wearing a black coat liner, red sweat shirt, and a black fitted baseball cap. Wilk said he is 5’9″ tall, about 165lbs, and has a scruffy beard and mustache.

If you have any information on where Corbett could be, you’re asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700.