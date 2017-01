(WFLA) Police in North Port, Florida got a big break while they were searching for a serial flasher.

On Friday afternoon, a woman was walking down the road with her toddler when she was approached by a man in a black, button down shirt.

Police said the man smiled at her, exposed himself, then ran off.

When officers arrived, they realized this was a case similar to one earlier in the day.

A man with a similar description exposed himself to a clerk at a Walgreens a few miles away.