Parking bans in effect for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look of parking bans in effect throughout our area.
- Belchertown: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. until April 1.
- Granby: No on-street parking from noon on Tuesday, January 1 through 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1.
- Orange: Winter parking ban in effect through season- no on-street parking between 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.
- Holyoke: Winter parking ban in effect from noon on Tuesday, January 31 through 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1. No parking on the ODD side of any street unless otherwise posted.
- Westfield: Parking ban in effect from 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 31 until further notice.