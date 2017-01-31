Parking bans in effect for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look of parking bans in effect throughout our area.

Belchertown : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. until April 1 .

: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. until . Granby : No on-street parking from noon on Tuesday, January 1 through 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1.

: No on-street parking from noon on Tuesday, January 1 through 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1. Orange : Winter parking ban in effect through season- no on-street parking between 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.

: Winter parking ban in effect through season- no on-street parking between 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. Holyoke : Winter parking ban in effect from noon on Tuesday, January 31 through 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1. No parking on the ODD side of any street unless otherwise posted.

: Winter parking ban in effect from noon on Tuesday, January 31 through 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1. No parking on the ODD side of any street unless otherwise posted. Westfield: Parking ban in effect from 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 31 until further notice.