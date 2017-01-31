Northampton woman facing drug trafficking charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton arrested a woman on drug trafficking charges Monday following an investigation that began earlier this month.

Northampton Police wrote in Facebook post that detectives arrested a 25-year-old woman who allegedly had three bags of cocaine, weighing 41.37 grams, in her possession.

According to state law, anyone who is knowingly in possession of 28 to 100 grams of cocaine is in violation of the drug trafficking law.

The woman is being charged with trafficking a Class B substance. Her name is not being released by police.

