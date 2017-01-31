Memorial service held for 2 Springfield crash victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral service was held Tuesday morning for two Springfield residents who were tragically killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Dozens gathered at the Christian Cathedral on Eastern Avenue to pay their respects to 18 year-old Cassidy Spence and 20 year-old Andrew Savage. The two were among the four victims who died in a one-car crash on Union Street earlier on January 17.

Services were held for Katrina Maisonet-Jones and Adrianna Hernandez-Gomez late last week.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash survived, but was seriously injured.