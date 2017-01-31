Memorial service held for 2 Springfield crash victims

Dozens gathered for memorial to Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage

David McKay By Published:
savage-spence-memorial-service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral service was held Tuesday morning for two Springfield residents who were tragically killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Dozens gathered at the Christian Cathedral on Eastern Avenue to pay their respects to 18 year-old Cassidy Spence and 20 year-old Andrew Savage. The two were among the four victims who died in a one-car crash on Union Street earlier on January 17.

Services were held for Katrina Maisonet-Jones and Adrianna Hernandez-Gomez late last week.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash survived, but was seriously injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s